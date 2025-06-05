Russian strike kills five, including toddler, hours after Trump calls Putin

At least five people, including a one-year-old child, were killed in a Russian drone strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky overnight, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

The attack came just hours after US President Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Mr Trump, Mr Putin “very strongly” said that Russia will retaliate for Ukraine’s weekend drone attacks on Russian military airfields.

Firefighters put out a fire following Russia’s drone attack in the Pryluky, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, on Thursday (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Six more people were wounded in the attack and are being treated in hospital, Mr Chaus said. According to him, six Shahed-type drones struck residential areas of Pryluky early on Thursday morning, causing severe damage to residential buildings.

Hours later, 17 people were wounded in a Russian drone strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early on Thursday, including children, a pregnant woman, and a 93-year-old woman, regional head Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

At around 1.05am, Shahed-type drones struck two apartment buildings in the city’s Slobidskyi district, causing fires and destroying several private vehicles.

“By launching attacks while people sleep in their homes, the enemy once again confirms its tactic of insidious terror,” Mr Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.