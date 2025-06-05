Netanyahu says Israel has ‘activated’ some Palestinian clans in Hamas fight
The announcement came hours after a political opponent criticised him for arming unofficial groups of Palestinians in Gaza.
By contributor Associated Press Reporter
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has “activated” some local clans of Palestinians in Gaza in the fight against Hamas.
In a video posted to his X account, Mr Netanyahu said the government made the move on the advice of “security officials”, in order to save lives of Israeli soldiers.
