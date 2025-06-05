Israel says it has recovered the bodies of two hostages from Gaza

Israel says it has recovered the bodies of two hostages taken in Hamas’s October 7 2023 attack that ignited the war in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the remains of Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai had been recovered and returned to Israel in a special operation by the army and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. Our hearts ache for the most terrible loss. May their memory be blessed,” he said in a statement.

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced the deaths of Ms Weinstein and Mr Haggai, both in their early 70s, in December 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the announcement on Thursday (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)

The couple were taking an early morning walk near their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of October 7 when Hamas militants burst across the border into Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251.

In the early hours of the morning, Ms Weinstein was able to call emergency services and let them know that both she and her husband had been shot and send a message to her family.

The couple were survived by two sons and two daughters and seven grandchildren, the kibbutz said.

Ms Weinstein was born in New York and taught English to children with special needs at Kibbutz Nir Oz, a small community near the Gaza border.

The kibbutz said she also taught meditation techniques to children and teenagers who suffered from anxiety as a result of rocket fire from Gaza.

Mr Haggai was a retired chef and jazz musician.

Hamas-led militants are still holding 56 hostages, around a third of them believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals. Israeli forces have rescued eight living hostages from Gaza and recovered dozens of bodies.

Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were civilians or combatants.

The offensive has destroyed large parts of Gaza and displaced around 90% of its population of roughly two million Palestinians.