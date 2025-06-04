Peter Rhodes on Gettysburg, the Troubles and the un-arrestable Mr Putin
In the Gettysburg Address of 1863, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” Today, the veteran Democrat politician Bernie Sanders defines America under Trump as “government of the billionaires, by the billionaires, for the billionaires.” Nice one.
A few hours after the Openreach man came, as described in yesterday's gripping epistle, I had a phone call from a bloke with a trrrust-me Scottish accent claiming to be with BT. He said he'd tried to send a PIN to my mobile phone but it seemed to be out of service, and he wanted to discuss my contract but needed to make some security checks. Alarm bells.
I asked for some ID from him and he offered part of my email address which, as I pointed out, is the same part as shared by thousands of other customers. He offered to come back by email, but didn't. Later, I found this online warning: “Scammers are impersonating BT to collect personal and payment information under the guise of a landline switchover to digital.” Be very careful.