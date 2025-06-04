Peter Rhodes on Gettysburg, the Troubles and the un-arrestable Mr Putin

A few hours after the Openreach man came, as described in yesterday's gripping epistle, I had a phone call from a bloke with a trrrust-me Scottish accent claiming to be with BT. He said he'd tried to send a PIN to my mobile phone but it seemed to be out of service, and he wanted to discuss my contract but needed to make some security checks. Alarm bells.

I asked for some ID from him and he offered part of my email address which, as I pointed out, is the same part as shared by thousands of other customers. He offered to come back by email, but didn't. Later, I found this online warning: “Scammers are impersonating BT to collect personal and payment information under the guise of a landline switchover to digital.” Be very careful.