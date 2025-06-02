Shropshire Star
Israeli strike kills 14 Palestinians including women and children in Gaza camp

Hospitals confirmed the toll from the strike in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp.

Palestinians inspect damage in Jabaliya (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

An Israeli strike on a residential building in the Gaza Strip has killed 14 people, mostly women and children, according to health officials.

The Shifa and al-Ahli hospitals confirmed the toll from the strike in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp, saying five women and seven children were among those killed.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

