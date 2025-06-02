Israeli strike kills 14 Palestinians including women and children in Gaza camp
Hospitals confirmed the toll from the strike in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp.
By contributor Associated Press Reporters
Published
An Israeli strike on a residential building in the Gaza Strip has killed 14 people, mostly women and children, according to health officials.
The Shifa and al-Ahli hospitals confirmed the toll from the strike in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp, saying five women and seven children were among those killed.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.