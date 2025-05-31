Iran has increased stockpile of highly enriched uranium, watchdog says

Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog said.

The report comes at a sensitive time as Tehran and Washington have been holding several rounds of talks over a possible nuclear deal that US President Donald Trump is trying to reach.

The report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency — which was seen by The Associated Press — says that as of May 17, Iran has amassed 408.6kg of uranium enriched up to 60%. That is an increase of 133.8kg since the IAEA’s last report in February.

Rafael Mariano Grossi leads the IAEA (Jon Gambrell/AP)

That material is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. A report in February put the stockpile at 274.8kg.

IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi has stressed repeatedly that “Iran is the only non-nuclear weapon state enriching to this level”.

On Saturday, Mr Grossi said he “reiterates his urgent call upon Iran to cooperate fully and effectively” with the IAEA.

On Thursday, senior Iranian officials dismissed speculation about an imminent nuclear deal with the United States, emphasising that any agreement must fully lift sanctions and allow the country’s nuclear programme to continue.

The comments came a day after Mr Trump said he has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on striking Iran to give the US administration more time to push for a new nuclear deal with Tehran.

Mr Trump said on Friday that he still thinks a deal could be completed in the “not too distant future”.

“They don’t want to be blown up. They would rather make a deal,” Mr Trump said of Iran. He added: “That would be a great thing that we could have a deal without bombs being dropped all over the Middle East.”