Hamas seeks amendments to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Hamas is seeking amendments to the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza, a senior official with the group has said, but US envoy Steve Witkoff called the response “totally unacceptable”.

The Hamas official said proposed amendments focus on “the US guarantees, the timing of hostage release, the delivery of aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces”. There were no details.

A separate Hamas statement said the proposal aims for a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an ensured flow of aid.

It said 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others would be released “in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners”.

Fifty-eight hostages remain and Israel believes 35 are dead.

Mr Witkoff described a 60-day ceasefire deal that would free half the living hostages in Gaza and return half of those who have died.

He urged Hamas to accept the framework proposal as the basis for talks that he said could begin next week.

Israeli officials have approved the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire in the nearly 20-month war.

US President Donald Trump has said negotiators were nearing a deal.