Hamas responds to US ceasefire proposal for Gaza while seeking amendments

Hamas has responded to the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza while seeking amendments to it.

A senior Hamas official told the Associated Press: “There some notes and amendments to some points, especially on the US guarantees, the timing of hostage release, the delivery of aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.”

A separate Hamas statement said the proposal aims for a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an ensured flow of aid.

It said 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others would be released “in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners”.

Israeli officials have approved the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire in the nearly 20-month war.

US President Donald Trump has said negotiators were nearing a deal.

A ceasefire would pause the fighting for 60 days, release some of the 58 hostages still held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and deliver much-needed food aid and other assistance, according to Hamas and Egyptian officials.