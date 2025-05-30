10 dead and six others missing after quarry collapses in Indonesia

At least 10 people have been killed and six others are missing after a natural stone quarry in the Indonesian province of West Java collapsed on workers at the site, officials said.

More than two dozen people were trapped in the rubble when the mine collapsed in the district of Cirebon, local police said, and rescuers were able to pull a dozen injured people from the debris during a gruelling search effort.

“Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse and we have been questioning the owner and workers of the quarry,” said police.

Rescuers search for people working at a quarry in Indonesia (Okri Riyana/AP)

Police, emergency personnel, soldiers and volunteers were trying to locate any remaining workers, supported by five excavators, but were hampered by unstable soil that risked further slides.

The search was suspended on Friday as darkness fell and will be resumed early Saturday for those reported to be still buried under the rubble, said National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Abdul Muhari.

He said as of Friday afternoon rescuers had retrieved 10 bodies, while six people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.