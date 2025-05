Judge extends order blocking ban on foreign students at Harvard

A federal judge has extended an order blocking the Trump administration’s attempt to bar Harvard University from enrolling foreign students.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard’s request for a preliminary injunction, blocking the government’s action until the case is decided.

It had already been paused since last week, when Judge Burroughs issued a temporary restraining order.

Harvard sued the Department of Homeland Security on Friday after secretary Kristi Noem revoked its ability to host foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

On Thursday, the Trump administration announced a new effort to revoke Harvard’s certification to enrol foreign students.

In a letter sent by the acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, Todd Lyons, the government gave Harvard 30 days to respond to the alleged grounds for withdrawal, which include accusations that Harvard co-ordinated with foreign entities and failed to respond sufficiently to antisemitism on campus.

The dispute over international enrolment at Harvard is the latest escalation in a battle between the White House and the nation’s oldest and wealthiest college.

In April, Ms Noem sent a letter to the school, demanding a range of records related to foreign students, including discipline records and anything related to “dangerous or violent activity.”

Ms Noem said it was in response to accusations of antisemitism on Harvard’s campus.

Harvard says it complied. But on May 22, Ms Noem sent a letter saying the school’s response fell short.

She said Harvard was being pulled from the federal programme that allows colleges to sponsor international students to get US visas. It took effect immediately and prevented Harvard from hosting foreign students in the upcoming school year.

In its lawsuit, Harvard argued that the government failed to follow administrative procedures and regulations that dictate how schools may be removed from eligibility to host international students, which including giving schools the opportunity to appeal and a 30-day window to respond.

Wednesday’s notice is in line with those regulations.

Already, despite the restraining order, the Trump administration’s efforts to stop Harvard from enrolling international students have created an environment of “profound fear, concern, and confusion,” the university’s director of immigration services said in a court filing on Wednesday.

In a court filing, immigration services director Maureen Martin said that countless international students had asked about transferring, and that some domestic students had expressed interest in transferring or deferring because they believed their educational experience would not be the same without an international student body.

Ms Martin said that international Harvard students arriving in Boston were sent to additional screening by Customs and Border Protection agents, and that international students seeking to obtain their visas were being denied or facing delays at consulates and embassies.

The sanction, if allowed to proceed, could upend some graduate schools that recruit heavily from abroad. Among those at risk was Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth, who just finished her first year in a Harvard graduate programme. Some schools overseas quickly offered invitations to Harvard’s students, including two universities in Hong Kong.

Mr Trump railed against Harvard on social media after Judge Burroughs temporarily halted the action last week, saying “the best thing Harvard has going for it is that they have shopped around and found the absolute best Judge (for them!) – But have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!”

The Trump administration has levied a range of grievances against Harvard, accusing it of being a hotbed of liberalism and failing to protect Jewish students from harassment.

The government is demanding changes to Harvard’s governance and policies to bring it in line with the president’s vision.

Harvard was the first university to reject the government’s demands, saying it threatened the autonomy that has long made US higher education a magnet for the world’s top scholars.

In a pair of lawsuits, Harvard accuses the government of retaliating against the university for rebuffing political demands.