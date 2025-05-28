Singer Cassie gives birth to boy days after giving evidence in Combs trial

Casandra Ventura, the R&B singer and actor known simply as Cassie, has given birth to her third child.

Her son’s birth came in the midst of the ongoing Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial, at which Cassie is a key witness.

She finished giving evidence earlier this month over four emotional days during which she described being beaten and raped by a man she once loved.

Reports from multiple media outlets said Cassie gave birth in a New York hospital on Tuesday.

Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Stylist Deonte Nash, who worked for Combs for a decade, testified on Wednesday that he talked to Cassie the previous day to congratulate her on the birth.

Cassie, 38, is perhaps best known for the platinum-selling 2006 hit single Me & U. She married personal trainer Alex Fine in September 2019. Their first daughter, Frankie Stone Fine, was born the same year and they welcomed their second daughter, Sunny Cinco Fine, in 2021.

Combs, 55, is on trial in New York on charges that he exploited his status as an entertainment executive to force women, including Cassie, into drug-fuelled “freak-offs” with male sex workers and engaged in other abusive acts against people who relied on him for their careers.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

After giving evidence at the trial, Cassie, who dated Combs for a decade, released a statement through her lawyer saying she hoped her testimony helps others “heal from the abuse and fear”.