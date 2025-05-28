Former surgeon jailed for 20 years in France for raping 299 children

A 74-year-old former surgeon who raped hundreds of victims over more than two decades has been given the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison by a French court.

Joel Le Scouarnec was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting 299 children.

Le Scouarnec is already serving a 15-year prison sentence from 2020 for the rape and sexual assault of four children.

The new trial in Brittany, western France, began in February and laid bare a pattern of abuse between 1989 and 2014.

Most of the victims were unconscious or sedated hospital patients at the time of the assaults.

The average age was 11. Among the victims were 158 boys and 141 girls.