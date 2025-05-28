47 Palestinians injured ‘after Israeli gunfire’ at aid hub in Gaza – UN

A UN official has said 47 Palestinians were injured, mostly by gunfire, when a crowd overwhelmed an aid hub in Gaza.

Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN Human Rights Office for the Palestinian territories, said it appeared that Israeli army fire had caused most of the injuries.

On Tuesday, crowds of Palestinians overwhelmed a new aid distribution hub set up by an Israeli and US-backed foundation.

The crowd broke through fences and an Associated Press journalist heard Israeli tank and gun fire, and saw a military helicopter firing flares.

The distribution hub outside Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah was opened the day before by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has been slated by Israel to take over aid operations.

The UN and other humanitarian organisations have rejected the new system, saying it will not be able to meet the needs of Gaza’s 2.3 million people and allows Israel to use food as a weapon to control the population.

They have also warned of the risk of friction between Israeli troops and people seeking supplies.

Palestinians have become desperate for food after nearly three months of Israeli blockade pushed Gaza to the brink of famine.