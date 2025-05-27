Trump administration moves to cut federal contracts for Harvard

The Trump administration is asking federal agencies to cancel remaining contracts with Harvard University, a senior administration official has said.

The US government has already cancelled more than 2.6 billion US dollars (£1.9 billion) in federal research grants for the Ivy League school, which has pushed back on the administration’s demands for changes to several of its policies.

Cuts to contracts could take away millions more from Harvard’s budget.

A draft letter from the General Services Administration directs agencies to review contracts with the university and seek alternate vendors.

The administration is planning to send a version of the letter on Tuesday, the official said.

The New York Times first reported on the letter.