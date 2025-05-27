Leading medical group warns of rise in cholera cases and new outbreak in Sudan

A leading medical group has warned of a rising number of cholera cases in war-torn Sudan as a new outbreak of the waterborne disease grips the country.

Joyce Bakker, the Sudan co-ordinator for Doctors Without Borders — also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) — said its teams had treated hundreds of patients in the region of the capital, Khartoum.

She said the alarming spike began in mid-May, with Khartoum’s twin city, Omdurman, as the epicentre, and that MSF had treated almost 2,000 suspected cholera cases in the past week alone.

There were no immediate official figures of fatalities from cholera in this latest outbreak, although an aid worker said he was told on Monday of 12 people dying of cholera.

In March, MSF said that 92 people had died of cholera in Sudan’s White Nile State, where 2,700 people had contracted the disease since late February.

Sudan was plunged into war more than two years ago, when tensions between the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces group, or RSF, exploded with battles in Khartoum and across the country.

Since then, at least 20,000 people have been tallied as being killed, although the number is likely to be far higher, and the African nation has been engulfed by what the United Nations says is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

More than 14 million people have been displaced and forced from their homes and disease outbreaks, famine and atrocities have mounted as the country entered its third year of war.

Sudan’s health minister Haitham Ibrahim said on Saturday that the recent increase in cholera cases was estimated to average 600 to 700 per week, over the past four weeks.

He attributed the surge to the return of many Sudanese to the Khartoum region — people who had fled their homes to escape the fighting and who were now coming back. Their returns had strained the city’s dwindling water resources, he said.

Last week, the Sudanese military said it had regained control of the Greater Khartoum area from the paramilitary forces.

On Monday, Mohanad Elbalal, co-founder of the Khartoum Aid Kitchen, said he was told that 12 people had died of cholera in Omdurman, including a relative of one of his kitchen staff.

MSF called for a united response, including water, sanitation and hygiene programmes and more treatment facilities (AP)

Ms Bakker, the MSF co-ordinator, said on Tuesday that the group’s treatment centres in Omdurman were overwhelmed and that the “scenes are disturbing”.

“Many patients are arriving too late to be saved,” she said.

“We don’t know the true scale of the outbreak, and our teams can only see a fraction of the full picture.”

She called for a united response, including water, sanitation and hygiene programmes and more treatment facilities.