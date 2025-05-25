Suspected arson causes second major power outage in south of France

A second major power outage hit south-eastern France, this time in the city of Nice, after a suspected arson damaged an electrical facility.

Police have not yet established a link between the blackout that affected parts of Nice as well as nearby cities of Cagnes-sur-Mer and Saint-Laurent-du-Var on Sunday, and a power outage on Saturday that disrupted the city of Cannes during the closing day of its renowned film festival.

The Nice blackout started around 2am and left some 45,000 households without electricity.

Employees stand outside a shop during an electricity outage in Cannes, southern France (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

The city’s trams stopped and power was briefly cut to the Nice Cote d’Azur airport during its overnight closure hours.

Power was fully restored by 5.30am, according to the energy provider company Enedis.

The Nice public prosecutor said a criminal investigation has been opened for “organised arson”.

On Saturday, two other installations in the Alpes Maritime department were damaged in what officials also suspected to be arson, temporarily cutting power to 160,000 homes, including events at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nice mayor Christian Estrosi condemned Sunday’s attack and said the city had filed a complaint.

“I strongly denounce these malicious acts targeting our country,” he said on X.

He ordered all sensitive electrical infrastructure in the city to be placed under police protection.

“These actions can have serious consequences, particularly on hospitals,” Mr Estrosi said at a press briefing on Sunday.

“As long as the perpetrators haven’t been caught, we will remain on high alert.”