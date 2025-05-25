At least 12 killed in massive Russian drone-and-missile attack on Ukraine

A massive Russian drone-and-missile attack has targeted Ukraine for a second consecutive night, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said.

The scale of the onslaught was stunning – Russia hit Ukraine with 367 drones and missiles, making it the largest single attack of the war so far, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.

The attack took place on the third day of a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, the only tangible outcome from peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month which have so far failed to produce a ceasefire.

Sounds of explosions boomed throughout the night in Kyiv and the surrounding area as Ukrainian air defence forces persisted for hours in efforts to shoot down enemy drones and missiles. At least four people were killed and 16 were injured in the capital overnight into Sunday, according to Ukraine’s security service.

Several buildings were on fire following a Russian attack in the Kyiv region (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Fires broke out in homes and businesses, set off by falling drone debris.

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on social media platform X: “A difficult Sunday morning in Ukraine after a sleepless night. The most massive Russian air attack in many weeks lasted all night.”

In Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, three children aged eight, 12 and 17 were killed, according to the emergency service. Twelve people were injured in the attacks. At least four people were killed in Khmelnytskyi region, in western Ukraine, and one man died in Mykolaiv region in the south.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said a student dormitory in Holosiivskyi district was hit by a drone which started a fire. In Dniprovskyi district, a private house was destroyed, and residential buildings were also damaged in Shevchenkivskyi district.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry said its air defences shot down 110 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Firefighters search for victims following a Russian air attack in Khmelnytskyi region, Ukraine (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

The last in a three-day prisoner swap is expected to take place later on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia’s defence ministry said each side brought home 307 more soldiers on Saturday, a day after each released a total of 390 combatants and civilians.

Once completed, the swap will amount to the largest exchange of prisoners in more than three years of war.

“We expect more to come tomorrow,” Mr Zelensky said on his official Telegram channel on Saturday. Russia’s defence ministry also said it expects the exchange to be continued, though it did not give details.

In talks held in Istanbul earlier this month – the first time the two sides met face to face for peace talks since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion – Kyiv and Moscow agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners of war and civilian detainees each.