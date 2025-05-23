Norwegian man wakes up to find grounded cargo ship had narrowly missed his home

A Norwegian man woke up one morning to find that a cargo ship had run aground and narrowly missed crashing into his home along the Trondheim Fjord’s coast.

Johan Helberg told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that he had slept through the whole thing and only woke up when a neighbour started ringing his doorbell.

Images show the ship’s red and green bow just yards from Mr Helberg’s house.

The incident took place in Byneset, in Trondheim (Jan Langhaug/NTB Scanpix via AP)

He told NRK the only damage was to a heating pump’s wiring.

Authorities say they received reports that the NCL Salten had run aground shortly before 6am local time (5am BST) on Thursday. No injuries or oil spills were reported.

Efforts to refloat the ship at high tide were unsuccessful on Thursday.

Shipping company NCL said in a statement it was aware of police statements saying they had one suspect. The company said it is cooperating with the investigation.