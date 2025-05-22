Trump administration bars Harvard from enrolling foreign students

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University’s ability to enrol international students in its escalating battle with the Ivy League school, saying thousands of current students must transfer to other schools or leave the country.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the action on Thursday, saying Harvard has created an unsafe campus environment by allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students on campus.

Without offering evidence, it also accused Harvard of co-ordinating with the Chinese communist party.

In a statement, the agency said: “This means Harvard can no longer enrol foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status.”

Harvard enrols almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, accounting for more than a quarter of its student body.

Most are graduate students, coming from more than 100 countries.

Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, said in a statement: “This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism and co-ordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.”

The administration revoked Harvard’s certification in the student and exchange visitor programme, which gives the school the ability to sponsor international students to get their visas and attend school in the United States.