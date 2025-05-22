Music agency says three staff died in San Diego neighbourhood plane crash

The music agency Sound Talent Group said that three of its employees, including co-founder Dave Shapiro, died on the private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood.

Mr Shapiro is listed as the owner of the plane and has a pilot’s licence, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood (Gregory Bull/AP)

Mr Shapiro also owned a flight school called Velocity Aviation and a record label, Velocity Records, according to his LinkedIn page.

The agency did not share the names of the other two employees who died.

“We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy,” the agency said in a statement.

Sound Talent Group has represented artists including Hanson, Sum 41 and Vanessa Carlton.

San Diego authorities earlier said two people had died.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) now says the total number of fatalities is unknown, but the plane could hold as many as 10 people.

The private jet crashed early on Thursday morning into a neighbourhood of US Navy-owned housing in San Diego, igniting at least one home and numerous vehicles parked on the street.

Several people were injured while trying to flee as flames raced down a single street after the crash just before 4am in Murphy Canyon, the largest neighbourhood of Navy-owned housing in the country.

Others were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Vehicles and homes were damaged (Gregory Bull/AP)

At least one home was destroyed with its front heavily burned and its roof partially collapsed.

About 10 others suffered damage at the site where half a dozen vehicles were melted and scorched into burned shells.

San Diego police officer Anthony Carrasco said five people from a single family were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after evacuating to a nearby school.

Another person was treated at a hospital for injuries sustained while climbing out of a window trying to flee.

Two others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

At least 100 residents were evacuated, police said, with surrounding blocks cordoned off with yellow police tape and checkpoints.

Jet fuel rolled down Salmon Street hours after the crash and the smell of fuel lingered in the air while authorities worked to extinguish one stubborn car fire that sent smoke billowing.

San Diego officials have not yet released details about the plane but said it was a flight from the Midwest.

The FAA said the NTSB will lead the investigation.