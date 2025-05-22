Multiple people killed after private plane crashes into San Diego neighbourhood

Multiple people on board a private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood are dead, authorities said.

Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said that they will be investigating whether the plane hit a power line.

No one on the ground was injured, he said.

Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood (Gregory Bull/AP)

San Diego police and fire officials said the plane could hold eight to 10 people, but they do not yet know how many were on board.

“When it hit the street, as the jet fuel went down it took out every single car that was on both sides of the street,” Mr Eddy said.

“You can see that every singe car was burning down both sides of the street.”

San Diego officials haven’t released details about the plane that crashed but said it was a flight coming in from the Midwest.

Mr Eddy said it was very foggy at the time the private plane crashed.

“You could barely see in front of you,” he said.

The Cessna 550 aircraft crashed at about 3.45am near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Vehicles and homes were damaged (Gregory Bull/AP)

“The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement.

The plane can carry six to eight people.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

In October 2021, a twin-engine plane ploughed into a San Diego suburb, killing the pilot and a UPS delivery driver on the ground and burning homes.

It was preparing to land at the airport.