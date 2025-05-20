Elon Musk says he is committed to still being Tesla chief in five years’ time

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he is committed to being chief executive of Tesla in five years’ time as the carmaker faced intense consumer and stock price pressure over his work with US President Donald Trump’s government.

He also said he will cut back on political spending after heavily backing Mr Trump in 2024.

The question about Tesla came as Mr Musk made a video appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg after he recently travelled to Doha as part of Mr Trump’s Middle East trip last week.

A moderator asked: “Do you see yourself and are you committed to still being the chief executive of Tesla in five years’ time?”

Mr Musk responded: “Yes.”

The moderator pushed further: “No doubt about that at all?”

Mr Musk added, chuckling: “I can’t be still here if I’m dead.”

Tesla has faced intense pressure as Mr Musk worked with Mr Trump as part of its self-described Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) effort, particularly amid its campaign of cuts across the US federal government.

Asked if what he faced made him think twice about his involvement in politics, Mr Musk looked off camera for a moment before responding.

“I did what needed to be done,” he said. “I’m not someone who has ever committed violence and yet massive violence was committed against my companies, massive violence was threatened against me.”

He added: “Don’t worry: We’re coming for you.”

Mr Musk spent at least 250 million dollars (£187 million) supporting Mr Trump in the presidential campaign, and even held some of his own campaign rallies.

He also got involved in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race this year, although his preferred candidate lost.

“I’m going to do a lot less in the future,” Mr Musk said. Asked why, he responded: “I think I’ve done enough.”

Mr Musk has seen a Tesla pay package he was due, once valued at 56 billion dollars (£41.8 billion), stopped by a Delaware judge. Mr Musk on Tuesday referred to Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick as an “activist who is cosplaying a judge in a Halloween costume”.

Yet he acknowledged his Tesla pay was a part of his consideration about staying with the electric carmaker, though he also wanted “sufficient voting control” so he “cannot be ousted by activist investors”.

“It’s not a money thing, it’s a reasonable control thing over the future of the company, especially if we’re building millions, potentially billions of humanoid robots,” he added.