Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks to begin ‘immediately’

US President Donald Trump has said Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations after what he described as an “excellent” call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that lasted more than two hours.

Mr Trump also spoke to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in the hope of making progress toward a ceasefire.

“The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of,” Mr Trump said in a social media post.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone for more than two hours (AP)

Mr Trump said the call was “excellent”, adding: “If it wasn’t, I would say so now, rather than later.”

The conversations came after the White House said the US leader has grown “frustrated” with both leaders over the continuing war in Ukraine.

Moscow is ready to work toward ending fighting in Ukraine, Mr Putin said following the call.

He said Russia was in favour of a “peaceful settlement” and that compromises would need to be found to suit both parties.

He also described the conversation with Mr Trump as “frank and meaningful”.

Moscow, he said, will “propose and is ready to work with” Ukraine on a “memorandum” outlining the framework for “a possible future peace treaty”.

“At the same time, I would like to note that, in general, Russia’s position is clear. The main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis,” the Russian president said.

Mr Trump had expressed his hopes for a “productive day” on Monday – and a ceasefire – in a social media post over the weekend.

But ahead of the call, Vice President JD Vance said Mr Trump is “more than open” to walking away from trying to end the war if he feels Mr Putin is not serious about negotiation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the conversation “important, given the talks that took place in Istanbul” last week between Russian and Ukrainian officials, the first such negotiations since March 2022.

Mr Trump has struggled to end a war that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

“He’s grown weary and frustrated with both sides of the conflict,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday ahead of the call.

“He has made it clear to both sides that he wants to see a peaceful resolution and ceasefire as soon as possible.”