Three killed in lightning strike at Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple

Three people have been killed and several others were injured when they were struck by lightning while visiting Cambodia’s famous Angkor Wat temple complex.

They had been seeking shelter around the main temple of the Unesco site when the lightning struck late on Friday afternoon.

Video posted on social media showed two ambulances arriving in the aftermath and onlookers and site officials carrying out some injured people and helping others out on foot.

Other images showed multiple people being treated in hospital.

The day after the incident, Cambodia’s minister of tourism Hout Hak issued a statement telling people to take down online posts about it, saying the spreading of “negative information” could harm the country’s tourism sector.

Authorities have released no information about the incident, but an official confirmed to The Associated Press that three people – all Cambodian – were killed in the lightning strike.

The Cambodian Red Cross also posted an update saying it had delivered care packages to the families of two of the victims, a 34-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman.

A spokesman for the Angkor Wat site did not respond to requests for comment, nor did a regional health official.

Cambodia’s government under Prime Minister Hun Manet keeps a tight grip on information, and has been accused by rights groups of using the court system to prosecute critics and political opponents.

Hun Manet in 2023 succeeded his father, Hun Sen, who was widely criticised for the suppression of freedom of speech during his nearly four decades of autocratic rule.

Angkor Wat is Cambodia’s best-known tourist attraction, attracting some 2.5 million visitors annually, and is even featured on the country’s flag.

Unesco calls the site, which sprawls across some 155 square miles and contains the ruins of Khmer Empire capitals from the 9th to the 15th centuries, one of the most important archaeological sites in southeast Asia.

Cambodia has been actively developing the area to attract more visitors, including opening a new 1.1 billion dollar (£827 million) Chinese-funded airport in nearby Siem Reap.

Its move to relocate some 10,000 families squatting in the Angkor Wat area to a new settlement has drawn widespread criticism from human rights groups, however, and Unesco itself has expressed concern.

Cambodian authorities have said the families were being voluntarily relocated, but Amnesty International and others have questioned how voluntary the relocations actually have been.