First aid trucks enter Gaza after nearly three months of Israel’s blockade

The first aid trucks have entered Gaza following nearly three months of Israel’s complete blockade, according to Israel and the United Nations.

Five trucks carrying aid including baby food entered the territory of more than two million Palestinians via the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday, according to the Israeli defence body in charge of co-ordinating aid to Gaza.

The UN called it a “welcome development” but said much more aid is needed to address the humanitarian crisis.

Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Jabalia, northern Gaza (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Food security experts last week warned of famine as a result of the Israeli blockade.

Israel cut off all food, medicine and other supplies to the territory to pressure Hamas over ceasefire terms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said his decision to resume limited, “basic” aid to Gaza came after pressure from allies who said they could not support Israel’s renewed military offensive if there are “images of hunger” coming from the Palestinian territory.

The Trump administration has voiced full support for Israel’s actions and blames Hamas for the toll on Palestinians, though in recent days it has expressed growing concern over the hunger crisis.

President Donald Trump — who missed Israel on his trip to the region last week — voiced concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as did Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said on a visit to Turkey that he was “troubled” by it.

The UN humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, said the few trucks were a “drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed”. He said an additional four UN trucks were cleared to enter Gaza. Those trucks may enter tomorrow, according to Cogat (Co-ordinator of Government Activities in the Territories).

During the ceasefire, some 600 aid trucks entered Gaza each day.

Mr Fletcher added that given the chaotic situation on the ground, the UN expects the aid could be looted or stolen.

He urged Israel to open multiple crossings in northern and southern Gaza to permit a regular flow of aid.

Still, the announcement raised hope among Palestinians that more desperately needed food, medicine and other supplies would enter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Israel over the weekend launched a new wave of air and ground operations across Gaza, and the army ordered the evacuation of its second-largest city, Khan Younis, where Israel carried out a massive operation earlier in the 19-month war that left much of the area in ruins.

Israel says its offensive is a bid to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages abducted in the October 7 2023, attack that ignited the war. Hamas has said it will release them only in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli pull-out.

Mr Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel plans on “taking control of all of Gaza”, as well as establishing a new system to distribute aid that circumvents Hamas.

He has said Israel also will encourage what he refers to as the voluntary emigration of much of Gaza’s population to other countries.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 251 others.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.