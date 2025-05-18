Romanians voting in crucial election which could decide direction of country

Romanians were voting on Sunday in a tense presidential runoff between a hard-right nationalist and a pro-Western centrist in a high-stakes election rerun that could determine the geopolitical direction of the European Union and Nato member country.

The race pits front-runner George Simion, the 38-year-old leader of the hard-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, or AUR, against incumbent Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan.

It comes months after the cancellation of the previous election plunged Romania into its worst political crisis in decades.

Polls opened at 7am and were to close at 9pm (7pm UK time).

By 5pm, more than 9.2 million people – or about 51.3% of eligible voters – had cast ballots, according to official electoral data.

Romanians abroad have been able to vote since Friday at specially set-up polling stations, and more than 1.38 million have already voted.

Turnout is typically higher in the final round of Romanian presidential elections, and is expected to play a decisive role in the outcome on Sunday. In the first round on May 4, final turnout stood at 9.5 million, or 53% of eligible voters.

Romania’s political landscape was upended last year when a top court voided the previous election after far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped first-round polls, following allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference, which Moscow denied.

Mr Simion appeared alongside Mr Georgescu at a Bucharest polling station on Sunday and told reporters that he voted against the “humiliations to which our sisters and brothers have been subjected”.

“We voted against abuses and against poverty,” he said. “I voted for our future to be decided only by Romanians, for Romanians and Romania. So help us God.”