Investigation opened into why ship collided with famous bridge leaving two dead

US transportation officials have launched an investigation into why a Mexican navy tall ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge in a collision that snapped the vessel’s three masts, killed two crew members and left some sailors dangling from harnesses high in the air.

The ship, called the Cuauhtemoc, was visiting New York on a global goodwill tour when the accident occurred on Saturday evening.

The vessel could be seen in multiple videos travelling swiftly in reverse toward the bridge near the Brooklyn side of the East River.

Then its three masts struck the bridge and snapped, one by one, as the ship kept moving.

The Cuauhtemoc sits docked on Sunday after the deadly collision (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

It was unclear what caused the ship to veer off course. The National Transportation Safety Board announced that it was sending a team to investigate. Investigators were expected to arrive Sunday afternoon.

New York City mayor Eric Adams said the 142-year-old bridge escaped major damage, but at least 19 people aboard the ship needed medical treatment.

Two of the four people who suffered serious injuries later died, Mr Adams announced on social media.

Videos showed heavy traffic on the span at the time of the 8.20pm collision. No one on the bridge was hurt.

The vessel, which was flying a giant Mexican flag and had 277 people aboard, then drifted into a pier on the riverbank as onlookers scrambled away.

Sailors could be seen aloft in the rigging on the damaged masts but, remarkably, no one fell into the water, officials said.

The Mexican navy said in a post on the social platform X that the Cuauhtemoc was a training vessel. It said a total of 22 people were injured.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum lamented the loss of the two crew members.

“Our solidarity and support go out to their families,” Ms Sheinbaum said on X.

Traffic was halted on the bridge after the collision but was allowed to resume after an inspection, city officials said.