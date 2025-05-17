Thousands evacuate after heavy rainfall causes flooding in Argentina

More than 2,000 people have been ordered to evacuate rural areas north of Argentina’s capital after several days of heavy rainfall flooded homes, highways and farmland.

A bus with 44 passengers was stranded overnight for more than 10 hours on one of the roads connecting Buenos Aires to the interior.

Between 8in and 15in of rain has fallen in the past 72 hours when the average monthly precipitation is about 1.7in, officials said.

Lorries drive on a flooded highway (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

More wet weather followed by heavy wind is expected and authorities are urging residents, especially the 275,000 near the city of Zarate along the Parana River, to remain indoors.

Authorities likened the storm to one in March that killed at least 16 people.