Palm tree falls on pedestrian at Cannes Film Festival

The man was walking along La Croisette in the French seaside town.

By contributor AP Reporters
Emergency services help the victim
The incident took place on the Boulevard of La Croisette during the 78th international film festival (Invision via AP)

A palm tree has fallen on a man at the Cannes Film Festival as he walked along La Croisette in the French seaside town.

Authorities sped through festivalgoers to tend to the person who lay injured and bleeding on the pavement. No information was immediately available on their condition.

Representatives for the festival did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident happened at midday (11am BST) at the festival.

Cannes runs until May 24.

