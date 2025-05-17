Palm tree falls on pedestrian at Cannes Film Festival

A palm tree has fallen on a man at the Cannes Film Festival as he walked along La Croisette in the French seaside town.

Authorities sped through festivalgoers to tend to the person who lay injured and bleeding on the pavement. No information was immediately available on their condition.

Representatives for the festival did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident happened at midday (11am BST) at the festival.

Cannes runs until May 24.