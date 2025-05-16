Trump says he will meet Putin soon after Russian leader no-show at peace talks

US President Donald Trump said he is moving to set up direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can.

Mr Trump’s push for a face-to-face meeting comes after Mr Putin opted to skip talks between Russia and Ukraine set for Friday in Turkey.

“I think it’s time for us to just do it,” Mr Trump told reporters as he wrapped a four-day visit to the Middle East.

Vehicles begin arriving outside a gate prior to expected talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul (Dilara Acikgoz/AP)

Mr Trump reiterated that he was not surprised that Mr Putin skipped out on the talks.

Mr Putin did not want to go because he is not there, Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump added that he would hold a meeting with Mr Putin “as soon as we can set it up”.

“I would actually leave here and go,” said Mr Trump, who noted his daughter Tiffany just gave birth to her first child.

“I do want to see my beautiful grandson.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to journalists at the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to take part in the talks as Mr Trump pressed for the leaders to find a solution.

But Mr Putin spurned the call to meet face-to-face with Mr Zelensky.

Mr Trump has pressed both sides to quickly come to a war-ending agreement.

Mr Zelensky has agreed to an American plan for an initial 30-day halt to hostilities, but Russia has not signed on and has continued to strike at targets inside Ukraine.

Still, Russia and Ukraine are to hold their first direct peace talks in three years on Friday, gathering in Istanbul for negotiations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on forthcoming Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Kazakov/AP)

Officials and observers expect them to yield little immediate progress on stopping the more than three-year war.

“He didn’t go, and I understand that,” Mr Trump said.

“We’re going to get it done. We got to get it done. Five thousand young people are being killed every single week on average, and we’re going to get it done.”

Mr Trump on Thursday told reporters that a meeting between himself and Mr Putin was crucial to breaking the deadlock.

“I don’t believe anything’s going to happen whether you like it or not, until he and I get together,” Mr Trump said.

“But we’re going to have to get it solved because too many people are dying.”