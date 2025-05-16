Cassie returns to witness stand in Sean Combs trial amid concern about pregnancy

The R&B singer Cassie is set to return to the witness stand for more cross-examination by the defence team for her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Prosecutors allege that the hip hop mogul used his fame and fortune to orchestrate an empire of exploitation, coercing women into abusive sex parties.

His lawyers argue that all the sexual acts were consensual, and although he could be violent, he never veered into sex trafficking and racketeering.

Cassie Ventura wipes tears from her eye while giving evidence in a New York court (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Defence lawyer Anna Estevao has made Cassie read out loud from messages expressing desire for the drug-fuelled group sex she previously said while giving evidence left her traumatised.

Ms Estevao also suggested that by exposing Combs’ sexual behaviour in a lawsuit, it was Cassie who ended Combs’ career, not the other way around.

Sean Diddy Combs, left, stands as his defence lawyer, Teny Geragos, gives her opening statement to the jury on the first day of the trial (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Prosecutors implored the judge overnight to make the defence wrap up its questioning in time to allow for prosecution follow-ups on Friday, citing concern for Cassie’s “health and safety” and the potential for a mistrial if she goes into labour with her third child.

Here are some things to know about the trial.

– What are the charges against Combs?

He faces one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs denies all the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

– Where are we at in the trial?

Prosecutors spent two days questioning Cassie, their star witness, about Combs’ abusive behaviour.

Defence lawyers are seeking to portray Cassie as a willing participant in his sexual lifestyle, and say that while he could be violent, nothing he did amounted to a criminal enterprise.

– Why isn’t there a livestream?

Under court rules, no photos or video of the trial will be allowed.

Courtroom sketches are permitted.