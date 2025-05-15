54 people killed in overnight airstrikes on southern Gaza city, says hospital

Fifty-four people have been killed in overnight airstrikes on the city of Khan Younis, a hospital in southern Gaza has said.

Ten airstrikes were counted by an Associated Press cameraman in Khan Younis on the city overnight into Thursday.

The cameraman also saw numerous bodies taken to the morgue in the city’s Nasser Hospital.

The hospital’s morgue confirmed 54 people had been killed.

It was the second night of heavy bombing, after airstrikes on Wednesday on northern and southern Gaza killed at least 70 people, including almost two dozen children.

The strikes come as US president Donald Trump visits the Middle East, visiting Gulf states but not Israel.

There had been widespread hope that Mr Trump’s regional visit could usher in a ceasefire deal or renewal of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

An Israeli blockade of the territory is now in its third month.