Trump says Iran must cease support of proxy groups as part of any nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump has told Gulf leaders he urgently wants “to make a deal” with Iran to wind down its nuclear programme but that Tehran must end its support of proxy groups throughout the region as part of any potential agreement.

(Iran) “must stop sponsoring terror, halt its bloody proxy wars, and permanently and verifiably cease pursuit of nuclear weapons,” Mr Trump said in remarks at a meeting of leaders from the Gulf Co-operation Council hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi capital.

“They cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

The US and Iran have engaged in four rounds of talks since early last month focused on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said he believes brokering a deal is possible but that the window is closing.

The president’s strongly worded push on Iran to cease support of Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen comes as its proxy network has faced significant setbacks in the 19 months since Hamas launched its October 7 2023 attack on Israel.

In Iran, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi called Mr Trump’s remarks “deceitful” but did not directly address the US leader’s call on Iran to cease support of proxy groups.

“What he stated about willing of the regional nations for a progressive, flourishing path, is the same path that people of Iran decided through their revolution, indeed, for having a fully independent, democratic, free, wealthy and advanced country,” Mr Araghchi said.

Mr Trump added that he believed the moment was ripe “for a future free from the grip of Hezbollah terrorists”.

Hezbollah is severely weakened after its war last year with Israel in which much of its top leadership was killed, and after losing a key ally with the fall of former Syrian president Bashar Assad, a conduit for Iran to send arms.

“If they do, (the) president and prime minister can rebuild that effective Lebanese state,” Mr Trump said.

His comments on Iran came after he met on Wednesday with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a face-to-face engagement with the one-time insurgent leader who spent years imprisoned by US forces after being captured in Iraq.

Mr Trump agreed to “say hello” to Mr al-Sharaa before the US leader wraps up his stay in Saudi Arabia and heads to Qatar, where the US president is to be honoured with a state visit.

His Middle East tour will also take him to the United Arab Emirates.

Mr al-Sharaa was named president of Syria in January, a month after a stunning offensive by insurgent groups led by al-Sharaa’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) stormed Damascus and ended the 54-year rule of the Assad family.

Mr Trump said he decided to meet Mr al-Sharaa after being encouraged to do so by Prince Mohammed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The president also pledged to lift years-long sanctions on Syria.

Prince Mohammed joined Mr Trump and Mr al-Sharaa for the meeting, which lasted about 33 minutes.

Mr Erdogan also took part in the talks via video conference.

“The sanctions were really crippling and very powerful,” Mr Trump said of Syria sanctions that will be lifted following his meeting with Mr al-Sharaa.

“It’s not going to be easy anyway, so it gives them a good, strong chance.”

Formerly known by the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Mr al-Sharaa joined the ranks of al Qaida insurgents battling US forces in Iraq after the US-led invasion and still faces a warrant for his arrest on terrorism charges in Iraq.

The US once offered 10 million dollars for information about his whereabouts because of his links to al Qaida.

Mr al-Sharaa came back to his home country of Syria after the conflict began in 2011 and led al Qaida’s branch that used to be known as the Nusra Front.

He later changed the name of his group to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and cut links with al Qaida.

The sanctions go back to the rule of Bashar Assad, who was ousted in December, and were intended to inflict major pain on his economy.

Both the Biden and Trump administrations had left the sanctions in place after Mr Assad’s fall as they sought to take the measure of Mr al-Sharaa, who has renounced his past affiliation with al Qaida.

After his meeting with members of the GCC – which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – Mr Trump will head to Qatar, the second stop on his Middle East tour.

Qatar, like the other Gulf Arab states, is an autocratic nation where political parties are banned and speech is tightly controlled.

It is overseen by its ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Sheikh Tamim, 44, took power in June 2013 when his father stepped down.

Qatar has also played a central role in pay-to-play-style scandals around the globe.

In Israel, authorities are investigating allegations that Qatar hired close advisers to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch PR campaigns to improve the Gulf nation’s image among Israelis.

Two European Union legislators found themselves accused of taking money from Doha in a scandal dubbed “Qatar-gate”.

US prosecutors in 2020 accused Qatar of bribing Fifa executive committee members to secure the tournament in the country in 2022.

In 2024, RTX Corporation, the defence contractor formerly known as Raytheon, agreed to pay more than 950 million dollars to resolve allegations that it defrauded the US government and paid bribes to secure business with Qatar.

Doha has always denied wrongdoing and sponsors an annual anti-corruption prize.

Qatar follows an ultraconservative form of Sunni Islam known as Wahhabism born out of Saudi Arabia.

However, Qatar struck a different tack in the Arab Spring by backing Islamists, including Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi, as well as those who rose up against Mr Assad.

Its support of Islamists, in part, led to a years-long boycott of the country by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

That boycott only ended as then-US president Joe Biden prepared to enter the White House in 2021.

Qatar has also served as a key mediator, particularly with the militant group Hamas as the international community pursues a ceasefire for the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

It also served as host of the negotiations between the United States and the Taliban that led to America’s 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Qatar is home to Al-Udeid Air Base, a sprawling facility that hosts the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command.

The oil-rich country is also at the centre of a controversy over its offer to provide Mr Trump with the gift of a luxury Boeing 747-8 that the US could use as Air Force One while new versions of the plane are under construction by Boeing.

The Qatari government has said a final decision has not been made.

But Mr Trump has defended the idea even as critics argue it would amount to a president accepting an astonishingly valuable gift from a foreign government.

Mr Trump has indicated he would refurbish the aircraft and it would later be donated to his post-White House presidential library.

He says he would not use the plane once he leaves office.

The president, early on Wednesday in a social media post, said the plane “is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years”.

“Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done,” Mr Trump added.

“This big savings will be spent, instead, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country.”