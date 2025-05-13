Russian drones attack Ukraine after Kremlin turns down ceasefire proposal

Russia launched more than 100 Shahed and decoy drones at Ukraine in nighttime attacks, the Ukrainian air force said Monday, after the Kremlin effectively rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in the more than three-year war, but reiterated it would take part in possible peace talks later this week without preconditions.

There was no direct response from the Kremlin, meanwhile, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s challenge for Russian leader Vladimir Putin to meet him for face-to-face peace talks in Turkey on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to say who might travel to Istanbul from the Russian side.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met European leaders last week, called for Putin to attend face-to-face talks (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

“Overall, we’re determined to seriously look for ways to achieve a long-term peaceful settlement. That is all,” Mr Peskov said.

The United States and European governments are making a concerted push to stop the fighting, which has killed tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, as well as more than 10,000 Ukrainian civilians.

Russia’s invading forces have taken around one-fifth of Ukraine in Europe’s biggest conflict since the Second World War.

US President Donald Trump said he’s optimistic about the Istanbul talks.

There is “the potential for a good meeting” between Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky, Mr Trump said in Washington, adding that he was “thinking about flying over” to the talks from his visit to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates that day.

Mr Zelensky supported the prospect of Mr Trump attending the negotiations.

“I supported President Trump with the idea of direct talks with Putin. I have openly expressed my readiness to meet,” he said. “And of course, all of us in Ukraine would appreciate it if President Trump could be there with us at this meeting in Turkey.”

In a flurry of diplomatic developments over the weekend, Russia shunned the ceasefire proposal tabled by the US and European leaders, but offered direct talks with Ukraine on Thursday.

European leaders have called for a ceasefire to be in place before peace talks begin, a suggestion that Russia has rejected (Ludovic Marin/AP)

Ukraine, along with European allies, had demanded that Russia accept a ceasefire starting on Monday before holding peace talks.

Moscow effectively rejected that proposal and instead called for direct negotiations in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had discussed Russian-Ukrainian peace efforts in separate calls with Mr Zelensky, Mr Putin and Mr Trump.

Mr Erdogan said “a new window of opportunity has emerged for peace” and claimed that previous talks hosted by Turkey in 2022 came close to success but were derailed by “war barons”.

“We support my dear friend Trump’s determination to resolve active conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

Mr Trump insisted that Ukraine accept the Russian offer of talks but Mr Zelensky went a step further and put pressure on Mr Putin by offering a personal meeting.

France added its voice to that offer on Monday, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urging Mr Putin to accept — though Mr Barrot repeated the European position that a truce must be in place before the talks.

Russia’s failure to join the ceasefire offered by Ukraine would bring further sanctions on Moscow, European leaders say.

Germany on Monday reminded Russia of that intention.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, said the pressure on Russia was increasing.

“Everybody wants peace now. Ukraine wants peace, Europe wants peace, the US wants peace,” he told The Associated Press. “Now Russia needs to make up their mind whether they also want peace or not, an unconditional ceasefire.”

Mr Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said that giving ultimatums to Russia was “unacceptable” and wouldn’t work.

“You cannot talk to Russia in this language,” he told reporters.