Rapper Tory Lanez attacked as he serves time for Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez was admitted to hospital after an attack on Monday at a California prison where he is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, authorities said.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was attacked at a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, Pedro Calderon Michel, spokesman for the state department of corrections and rehabilitation, said in an email.

He did not specify how Lanez was attacked, but several outlets reported he was stabbed.

Megan Thee Stallion at the Met Gala on May 5 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Staff immediately gave Lanez medical aid and he was taken to an outside hospital, Mr Michel said.

The prison’s investigative unit and the district attorney’s office are investigating, he said.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, gave evidence during the trial that in July 2020, after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home, Lanez fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance, as she walked away from a vehicle in which they had been driving.

A judge rejected a motion for a new trial from Lanez’s lawyers, who are appealing against his conviction.

Megan recently alleged that Lanez was harassing her from prison through associates, and in January a judge issued a protective order until 2030 ordering him to stop any such harassment or any other contact.