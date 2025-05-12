Pope Leo XIV expresses solidarity with imprisoned journalists

Pope Leo XIV has expressed solidarity with imprisoned journalists and affirmed the “precious gift of free speech and the press”.

He spoke in an audience with some of the 6,000 journalists who descended on Rome to cover his election as the first American pontiff.

Leo received a standing ovation as he entered the Vatican auditorium for his first meeting with representatives of the general public.

The 69-year-old Augustinian missionary, elected in a 24-hour conclave last week, called for journalists to use words for peace, to reject war and to give voice to the voiceless.