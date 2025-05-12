Kurdish militant group PKK to disband and disarm after 40-year insurgency

A Kurdish militant group has announced a historic decision to disband and disarm as part of a new peace initiative with Turkey, after four decades of armed conflict.

The decision by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, also known as the PKK, was announced by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group.

It comes days after the PKK convened a party congress in northern Iraq.

In February, its leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned on an island near Istanbul since 1999, urged his group to convene a congress and formally decide to disband, marking a pivotal step toward ending the decades-long conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since the 1980s.

On March 1, the PKK announced a unilateral ceasefire but attached conditions, including the creation of a legal framework for peace negotiations.

The PKK is listed as a terror group by Turkey and its western allies.