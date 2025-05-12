Jury hears opening statements in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial

Federal prosecutors and defence lawyers began summarising their cases on Monday in the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial, shortly after they settled on the jury that will eventually render judgment on the hip-hop star.

The proceedings in New York began with prosecutors and the defence rejecting several candidates for the 12-person jury, which also includes six alternates.

“This is Sean Combs,” federal prosecutor Emily Johnson told the jury as she pointed at him. Combs leaned back in his chair as she spoke.

“To the public he was Puff Daddy or Diddy. A cultural icon. A businessman. Larger than life.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is on trial (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“But there was another side to him. A side that ran a criminal enterprise,” Johnson said.

“During this trial you are going to hear about 20 years of the defendant’s crimes. But he didn’t do it alone. He had an inner circle of bodyguards and high-ranking employees who helped him commit crimes and cover them up.”

Those crimes, she said, included kidnapping, arson, drugs, sex crimes, bribery and obstruction.

Combs, wearing a white sweater, entered the packed courtroom shortly before 9am, hugged his lawyers and gave a thumbs up to supporters seated behind him.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the start of jury selection at Manhattan federal court (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Earlier, the line to get into the court stretched down the street. Combs’ mother and some of his children were escorted past the crowd and taken straight into the building.

Combs, 55, pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment that could land him in prison for at least 15 years if he is convicted on all charges.

He has been held at a federal jail in Brooklyn since his arrest in September.

Lawyers for the three-time Grammy winner say prosecutors are wrongly trying to make a crime out of a party-loving lifestyle that may have been indulgent, but was not illegal.

Prosecutors say Combs coerced women into drugged-up group sexual encounters, then kept them in line through violence. He is accused of choking, hitting, kicking and dragging women, often by the hair.

Cassie Ventura, left, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in 2017 (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Before jury selection was completed, both sides struck the maximum number of potential choices they were allowed, with the defence dismissing 10 and prosecutors eliminating six.

US district judge Arun Subramanian rejected defence lawyers’ claims that the prosecution was being discriminatory by striking seven black people from the jury, saying assistant US attorney Maurene Comey had given “race-neutral reasons”.

Judge Subramanian told jurors that the court would shield their identities from public view, a common practice in federal cases to keep juries anonymous, particularly in sensitive, high-profile matters where juror safety is a concern.

Combs’ former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, is expected to be among the trial’s early witnesses.

She filed a lawsuit in 2023 saying Combs had subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape.

Janice Combs, mother of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, right, arrives at court (Seth Wenig/AP)

The lawsuit was settled within hours of its filing, but it touched off a law enforcement investigation and was followed by dozens of lawsuits from people making similar claims.

Prosecutors plan to show jurors video a security camera video of Combs beating Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Jurors may also see recordings of events called “Freak Offs”, where prosecutors say women had sex with male sex workers while Combs filmed them.

The indictment said the events sometimes lasted days and participants required IV-drips to recover.

Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has said that the Bad Boy Records founder was “not a perfect person” and was undergoing therapy, including for drug use, before his arrest.

But he and other lawyers for Combs have said that any group sex was consensual and any violence was an aberration.

After the video of Combs assaulting Cassie in the hotel aired on CNN last year, Combs apologised and said he took “full responsibility” for his actions. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

The trial is expected to last at least eight weeks.