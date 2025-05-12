Hamas says it will release US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander on Monday

The Hamas militant group has said it will release an American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza.

Hamas had announced on Sunday that it would free Edan Alexander as a goodwill gesture towards the Trump administration as the US President prepares to visit the Middle East.

Mr Alexander, an Israeli soldier, was taken captive on October 7 2023.

The Trump administration had earlier signalled that the move was going to take place. Mr Alexander’s family said in a statement at the time that it “received the greatest gift imaginable – news that our beautiful son Edan is returning home after 583 days in captivity in Gaza”.

His parents, who live in the United States, were making their way to Israel ahead of the expected release.

There are fears over the fate of the hostages still being held by Hamas (AP)

The family said it was deeply grateful to Mr Trump and his administration for their efforts to secure the release.

They also urged the Israeli government to continue efforts to free all the hostages, saying: “Please don’t stop. We hope our son’s release begins negotiations for all 58 remaining hostages, ending this nightmare for them and their families.”

The relatives of Israeli hostages have welcomed the announcement – but there is also unease.

Some said Mr Alexander was singled out for freedom because of his American citizenship and said they were worried about the fate of the other 23 living and roughly 35 dead captives who remain in Gaza.

Maccabit Mayer, the aunt of sibling hostages Gali and Ziv Berman, told Israeli Army Radio on Monday: “Trump is rescuing him (Mr Alexander). Who will rescue Gali and Ziv?”

She said she was sorry the twin brothers do not have “the right citizenship”.

Also, some of the relatives accuse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of not doing enough to free their loved ones, saying his insistence on continuing the war in Gaza is politically motivated.