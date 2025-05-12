Hamas says it released hostage in goodwill gesture towards Trump administration

An Israeli-American soldier held hostage for more than 19 months in the Gaza Strip was released on Monday, Hamas said, in a goodwill gesture towards the Trump administration in the US that could lay the groundwork for a new ceasefire with Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed that Edan Alexander was turned over to the Red Cross and then to Israeli forces.

Wearing shirts emblazoned with his name, Alexander’s extended family gathered in Tel Aviv to watch the release. They cheered and chanted his name when the military said he was free.

In Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square, hundreds of people broke out into cheers.

Alexander was taken from his military base in southern Israel during Hamas’ cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, which set off the war in Gaza.

People gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander being released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, at a plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/AP)

His release would be the first since Israel shattered an eight-week ceasefire with Hamas in March, unleashing fierce strikes on Gaza that have killed hundreds.

Israel has promised to intensify its offensive, including by seizing the territory and displacing much of its population again.

Days before the ceasefire ended, Israel blocked all imports from entering the Palestinian enclave, deepening a humanitarian crisis and sparking warnings about the risk of famine if the blockade is not lifted.

Israel says the steps are meant to pressure Hamas to accept a ceasefire agreement on Israel’s terms.

Israel says 59 hostages including Alexander remain in captivity, with about 24 of them said to be alive.

Many of the 250 hostages taken by Hamas-led militants in the 2023 attack were freed in ceasefire deals.

Television footage showed Alexander’s mother, Yael Alexander, arriving at the Reim military base in southern Israel, where her son was expected to be taken first.

Alexander’s grandmother, Varda Ben Baruch, said she had barely been able to sleep and had cooked his favourite food, some of which she sent to the military base.