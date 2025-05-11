Pope Leo calls for peace in Ukraine and Gaza in first Sunday blessing

Pope Leo XIV called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with the release of hostages and delivery of humanitarian aid, in his first Sunday noon blessing as pontiff.

“Never again war,” he declared to the masses gathered below his balcony of St Peter’s Basilica.

Recalling the end of the Second World War 80 years ago, Leo quoted Pope Francis in denouncing the number of conflicts ravaging the globe today, saying it is a “third world war in pieces”.

Leo also highlighted that Sunday is Mother’s Day in many countries and wished all mothers, “including those in heaven”, a happy Mother’s Day.

Pope Leo has given his first Sunday blessing since being elected pontiff on Thursday (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The crowd, filled with marching bands in town for a special Jubilee weekend, erupted in cheers and music as the bells of St Peter’s Basilica tolled.

Earlier on Sunday, Leo celebrated a private Mass near the tomb of St Peter.

The Vatican said the Pope was joined by the head of his Augustinian order, the Rev Alejandro Moral Anton, in the grottoes underneath St Peter’s. It is the traditional burial place of St Peter – the apostle who is considered the be the first pope.

The area, which is normally open to the public, also contains the tombs of past popes, including Benedict XVI.

Huge crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square to see Pope Leo’s first Sunday blessing (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Hours before Leo was to appear to the public, St Peter’s Square was filing up with pilgrims, well-wishers and the curious, joined by multiple marching bands that made grand entrances into the square.

Leo on Saturday prayed before the tomb of Pope Francis, located at the St Mary Major Basilica.

The 69-year-old Chicago-born missionary was elected the 267th Pope on Thursday, the first American pontiff. He appeared to the world from the same loggia at St Peter’s Basilica, offering a message of peace and unity.