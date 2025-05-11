Amber Heard reveals names of twin babies in Mother’s Day post
Amber Heard is now a mother of three.
The actor on Sunday wrote on Instagram that she has welcomed twins into the family, a son named Ocean and a daughter named Agnes.
She shared the news along with a photo of their tiny feet.
“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” Heard, 39, wrote.
“I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.”
Heard, who moved to Spain after the high profile legal battles with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, is also mother to a four-year-old daughter named Oonagh.
She wrote in the Mother’s Day post that she is celebrating the “completion of the family” that she’s strived to build for years.