Ukraine and allies push for 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday

Ukraine and its allies are ready for a “full, unconditional ceasefire” with Russia for at least 30 days starting on Monday, Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said.

His remarks came as the leaders of four major European countries visited Kyiv, amid a push for Moscow to agree to a truce and launch peace talks on ending the nearly three-year war.

It coincided with on the last day of a unilateral three-day ceasefire declared by Russia that Ukraine says the Kremlin’s forces have repeatedly violated.

In March, the United States proposed an immediate, limited 30-day truce which Ukraine accepted, but the Kremlin has held out for terms more to its liking.

The leaders of the UK, France, Germany and Poland arrived together at the train station in Kyiv, and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shortly afterwards to join a ceremony at Kyiv’s Independence Square marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

They lit candles at a makeshift flag memorial for fallen Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who have been killed since Russia’s invasion.

The visit marked the first time the leaders of the four countries have travelled together to Ukraine, while Friedrich Merz is making his first visit to Ukraine as Germany’s new Chancellor.

On Thursday, Mr Sybiha called the Russian truce a “farce”, accusing Russian forces of violating it more than 700 times less than a day after it formally came into effect. Both sides also said attacks on their troops had continued on Thursday.

“We reiterate our backing for President (Donald) Trump’s calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

“Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace.”

Meanwhile, Russia has kept up attacks along the roughly 1,000-mile front line, including deadly strikes on residential areas with no obvious military targets.

Sir Keir Starmer, left, talks to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Pool via AP)

On Saturday morning, local officials in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region said Russian shelling over the past day killed three residents and wounded four more.

Another civilian man died on the spot on Saturday as a Russian drone struck the southern city of Kherson, according to regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron, said: “What’s happening with Poland, Germany and Great Britain is a historic moment for European defence and toward a greater independence for our security. Obviously for Ukraine, but for all of us.

“It’s a new era. It’s a Europe that sees itself as a power.”

Mr Trump has previously pushed Ukraine to cede territory to Russia to end the war, threatening to walk away if a deal becomes too difficult — and causing alarm bells in Europe about how to fill the gap.

Ukraine’s European allies view the war as fundamental to the continent’s security, and pressure is now mounting to find ways to support Kyiv militarily – regardless of whether Mr Trump pulls out.

Ukrainian presidential aide Andrii Yermak, who met the European leaders at Kyiv’s main train station, wrote on the Telegram platform: “There is a lot of work, a lot of topics to discuss. We need to end this war with a just peace. We need to force Moscow to agree to a ceasefire.”

Later in the day, the leaders began hosting a virtual meeting alongside Zelenskyy to update other leaders on the progress being made for a future so-called “coalition of the willing” that would help Ukraine’s armed forces after a peace deal and potentially deploy troops to Ukraine to police any future peace agreement with Russia.