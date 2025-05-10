Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire
The nuclear-armed rivals have traded missile strikes and drone attacks for weeks.
By contributor AP Reporters
Published
US President Donald Trump has said India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire after American-mediated talks – although neither country has immediately confirmed a deal.
It follows weeks of hostilities between the nuclear-armed rivals, who have traded missile strikes, drone attacks and artillery fire and is their most serious confrontation in decades.
Tensions have flared since a gun massacre last month that India blames on Pakistan.