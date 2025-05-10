Shropshire Star
Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire

The nuclear-armed rivals have traded missile strikes and drone attacks for weeks.

By contributor AP Reporters
Published
Indian police personnel inspect an object suspected to be parts of a projectile intercepted by the Indian Army at Nahlan village
The two sides have traded missile attacks for weeks (AP)

US President Donald Trump has said India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire after American-mediated talks – although neither country has immediately confirmed a deal.

It follows weeks of hostilities between the nuclear-armed rivals, who have traded missile strikes, drone attacks and artillery fire and is their most serious confrontation in decades.

Tensions have flared since a gun massacre last month that India blames on Pakistan.

