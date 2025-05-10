Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine ‘without preconditions’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed restarting direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, “without preconditions”.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of Sunday, Mr Putin proposed to “restart” peace talks Russia and Ukraine held in 2022.

His remarks came after leaders from four major European countries threatened to ratchet up pressure on Mr Putin if he does not accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that they offered on Saturday in a strong show of unity with Kyiv.

The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland said their proposal for a ceasefire to start on Monday was supported by US President Donald Trump, whom they had briefed over the phone earlier in the day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer tour the streets of Kyiv, Ukraine, after they attended a meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” at the Presidential Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Putin did not directly address this latest ceasefire proposal but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Saturday told CNN that Moscow will need to consider the proposal.

Earlier that day, Mr Peskov reiterated Russia’s claim that it was ready for peace talks with Ukraine “without preconditions” and accused Kyiv of blocking those.

Russia’s own unilateral three-day ceasefire, declared for the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany expired on Saturday, and Ukraine said Russian forces have repeatedly violated it.

In March, the United States proposed an immediate, limited 30-day truce, which Ukraine accepted, but the Kremlin has held out for terms more to its liking.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to reporters alongside the European leaders in Kyiv, called their meeting “a very important signal”.

In a joint statement, as published on Mr Zelensky’s official website, the five leaders called for a ceasefire “lasting at least 30 days” from Monday, to make room for a diplomatic push to end the war.

“An unconditional ceasefire by definition cannot be subject to any conditions. If Russia calls for such conditions, this can only be considered as an effort to prolong the war and undermine diplomacy,” the statement read.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the US would take the lead in monitoring the proposed ceasefire, with support from European countries, and threatened “massive sanctions… prepared and coordinated, between Europeans and Americans,” should Russia violate the truce.

Mr Macron travelled to Kyiv with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

“This is Europe stepping up, showing our solidarity with Ukraine,” Sir Keir said.