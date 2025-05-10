Myanmar’s military government chief meets Chinese leader

The chief of Myanmar’s military government, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, has met with President Xi Jinping of China for the first time since seizing power four years ago, state media said.

The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported that Mr Xi pledged to provide assistance for recovery after Myanmar’s devastating earthquake in March and to help efforts to end the country’s civil war.

The two leaders met onFriday in Moscow on the sidelines of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The report said they also discussed “bilateral relations, enhancing cooperation in all sectors, and cooperating in regional stability and peace”.

China has been using its influence with ethnic rebel organisations to ease their pressure on the military government in an apparent effort to stabilise it.

The meeting took place in Moscow (Myanmar Military True News Information Team via AP)

The Chinese government, along with Russia, is a major arms supplier to Myanmar’s military in its war against pro-democracy and ethnic minority resistance forces.

Beijing is also Myanmar’s biggest trading partner and has invested billions of dollars in mines, oil and gas pipelines, and other infrastructure. Its interests in security in Myanmar are especially strong because the two nations share an 890-mile border.

China’s government has maintained good working relations with Myanmar’s ruling military, which is shunned and sanctioned by many Western nations for the army’s February 2021 takeover from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and for major human rights violations.

It is also one of the countries providing major relief and reconstruction assistance after the 7.7-magnitude March 28 earthquake that killed more than 3,700 people in Myanmar and injured more than 5,100.

The quake worsened an already dire humanitarian crisis, with more than three million people displaced from their homes and nearly 20 million in need due to the war, according to the United Nations.

Beijing has been concerned about instability that threatens its interests in Myanmar since Myanmar’s army suffered unprecedented battlefield defeats over the past few years, especially in areas near the Chinese border.