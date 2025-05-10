Multiple explosions heard in India-controlled Kashmir hours after ceasefire deal

Multiple explosions were heard in two cities in India-controlled Kashmir hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire deal, following the US-led talks to end the most serious military confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades.

Residents said the loud explosions in Srinagar and Jammu were followed by a blackout.

Omar Abdullah, the region’s top elected official, said in a post on social media: “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

Pakistanis had earlier celebrated the ceasefire (Asim Tanveer/AP)

In another post, he said: “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

Cross-border shelling and gunfire was also reported from at least five places along the Line of Control, a de facto frontier that divides disputed Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

There were no reports of casualties.

The ceasefire deal had been expected to bring a swift end to weeks of escalating clashes, including missile and drone strikes, triggered by the massacre of tourists by gunmen last month that India blames on Pakistan, which denies the charge.

Dozens of civilians have been killed on both sides since then.

The first word of the truce came from US President Donald Trump, who posted on his Truth Social platform that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

He said: “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar announced the truce on Geo News, saying that Saudi Arabia and Turkey played an important role in facilitating the deal.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the head of military operations from both countries spoke on Saturday.

“It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, and in the air and sea.

“Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding,” he said.

The top military leaders will speak again on Monday, Mr Misri added.