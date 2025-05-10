Mexican-American country singer Johnny Rodriguez dies aged 73

Country music star Johnny Rodriguez, a popular Mexican-American singer best known for chart-topping hits in the 1970s, including I Just Can’t Get Her Out Of My Mind, Ridin’ My Thumb To Mexico and That’s The Way Love Goes, has died aged 73.

Rodriguez died on Friday, according to social media statements posted by his daughter, Aubry Rodriguez.

She said he died peacefully and surrounded by family.

She wrote: “Dad was not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world, but also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle, and brother whose warmth, humour, and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him.”

Rodriguez was named the most promising male vocalist at the 1972 Academy of Country Music Awards, and his debut album, Introducing Johnny Rodriguez, earned a nomination for album of the year in 1973.

Rodriguez was born in Sabinal, Texas, a small town about 60 miles west of San Antonio and about 90 miles east of the US-Mexico border.

He was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.