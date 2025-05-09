Psychiatrist testifies she has no regrets over treatment of Diego Maradona

Psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, one of the seven healthcare professionals on trial accused of negligence in the death of Diego Maradona, testified she does not regret the treatment she provided to the football great.

She blamed the private medical company for the deficiencies in his home care.

Maradona had surgery for a haematoma which formed between his skull and brain and stayed in intensive care at Los Olivos clinic between November 4 and 11 2020.

He was sent to recover to a private home where he died on November 25 at the age of 60.

“I acted convinced that what I was doing was best for the patient,” said the psychiatrist on Thursday, the first of the defendants to testify in the courts of San Isidro, a northern suburb of Buenos Aires. “In my role, I did what I could and even more.”

Cosachov was part of Maradona’s medical team during the final stages of his life, along with neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychologist Carlos Diaz.

Maradona is one of football’s all-time greats (Danny Lawson/PA)

The three are on trial with doctors Nancy Forlini and Pedro Di Spagna, Mariano Perroni, a representative of the company that provided the nursing service, and nurse Ricardo Almiron.

Maradona died in a rented house in Tigre, a northern suburb of Buenos Aires.

Cosachov broke down in tears twice during her testimony, once when the presiding judge asked her what she thought happened to Maradona, to which she responded simply: “I don’t know”.

Three judges will decide whether those charged are guilty of manslaughter. The maximum jail time for those sentenced is 25 years.

According to the prosecution, the accused professionals did not provide adequate medical care.

“We were all in agreement for home hospitalisation,” the psychiatrist stated, referring to Maradona’s daughters, his sisters, his ex-wife, and the company’s doctors.

“Involuntary hospitalisation was also considered, but the family didn’t want that, and home hospitalisation was the only option.”

According to the testimony of the director of the clinic where Maradona had surgery, the soccer star requested alcohol during the post-operative period, and was difficult to deal with.