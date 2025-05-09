Pope Leo XIV to celebrate first Mass after election as Francis’s successor

The Catholic Church has a new leader and congratulations are pouring in as Pope Leo XIV prepares to celebrate his first Mass as pontiff.

The service comes a day after his historic election as the first North American pope in the church’s 2,000-year history.

On Thursday, Cardinal Robert Prevost emerged onto the loggia of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, following the conclave and the appearance of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling that a new pontiff has been chosen.

His election overcame the traditional prohibition against a pope from the United States.

Leo, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, was elected as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday (AP)

Leo, a 69-year-old Chicago-born Augustinian missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and took over the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, wore the traditional red cape – which Pope Francis had eschewed on his election in 2013 – suggesting a return to some degree of rule-following after Francis’ unorthodox pontificate.

Leo’s first words to the crowds below – “Peace be with you” – emphasised a message of dialogue and missionary evangelisation. He spoke to the crowd in Italian and Spanish, but not English.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Leo XIV will celebrate Mass on Friday morning at 11am local time (10am BST) with cardinals in the Sistine Chapel.

He plans to deliver his first Sunday noon blessing from the loggia of St Peter’s Basilica.

Leo also plans to hold an audience with the media on Monday in the Vatican auditorium.